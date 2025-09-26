Supreme Court Upholds Telangana's Seven-Year Experience Mandate for Judicial Appointment

The Supreme Court on Friday refrained from interfering with a Telangana Judicial Service Rule that necessitates a seven-year practice within state courts for eligibility as district judges. This decision was made by a bench consisting of Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Augustine George, leading to the dismissal of petitions challenging a previous verdict by the Telangana High Court.

The court accepted the high court's claim of no objection in announcing results and appointing the appellants who passed the 2023 exam as district judges, despite maintaining the integrity of the 2023 rule. "We commend the High Court's stance and ask them to declare the results, proceed with verification, and appoint successful applicants swiftly," the bench stated.

This ruling applies only to the current appeals and should not influence future cases. Appointees won't receive back pay and will receive seniority based on appointment dates. The contentious rule, contested as biased by non-local advocates, was deemed necessary for ensuring judicial officers' understanding of local legalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)