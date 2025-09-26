Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Telangana's Seven-Year Experience Mandate for Judicial Appointment

The Supreme Court refuses to alter Telangana's rule requiring seven years of local practice for district judge appointments. It allows exceptional appointments of qualified candidates from 2023, emphasizing this decision is non-precedential. The rule faced challenges as discriminatory but was upheld as ensuring familiarity with local laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 21:22 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Telangana's Seven-Year Experience Mandate for Judicial Appointment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday refrained from interfering with a Telangana Judicial Service Rule that necessitates a seven-year practice within state courts for eligibility as district judges. This decision was made by a bench consisting of Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Augustine George, leading to the dismissal of petitions challenging a previous verdict by the Telangana High Court.

The court accepted the high court's claim of no objection in announcing results and appointing the appellants who passed the 2023 exam as district judges, despite maintaining the integrity of the 2023 rule. "We commend the High Court's stance and ask them to declare the results, proceed with verification, and appoint successful applicants swiftly," the bench stated.

This ruling applies only to the current appeals and should not influence future cases. Appointees won't receive back pay and will receive seniority based on appointment dates. The contentious rule, contested as biased by non-local advocates, was deemed necessary for ensuring judicial officers' understanding of local legalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala High Court Demands Action on Snakebites in Schools

Kerala High Court Demands Action on Snakebites in Schools

 India
2
The NFL Touchdown in Dublin: A Boost for Tourism and Sports Enthusiasm

The NFL Touchdown in Dublin: A Boost for Tourism and Sports Enthusiasm

 Global
3
High-Profile Bribery Bust at Wadala Truck Terminal

High-Profile Bribery Bust at Wadala Truck Terminal

 India
4
Venkataramani's Anticipated Reappointment as Attorney General

Venkataramani's Anticipated Reappointment as Attorney General

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From defense to danger: How AI is rewriting rules of cybersecurity

GIS transforms global fight against toxic water pollution

AI governance approach turns ethics into actionable questions

Ethical dangers of recursive AI systems and digital human twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025