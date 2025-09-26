Prime Suspect in Sainik Colony Shooting Arrested

In a significant development, the prime suspect in the shooting incident that claimed the life of a young woman and injured two others last month has been apprehended by the Crime Branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The arrest was made on the outskirts of the city on Friday, according to officials.

The tragic event, which occurred on August 21 in the Sainik Colony area, resulted in the death of Mehjabeen Akil Sheikh, a 30-year-old from Mumbai. Her sister, Fatima, and colleague, Jaspreet Kaur from Punjab, sustained injuries in the shooting.

Initially passed off as a road accident, the true nature of the incident came to light following a probe that revealed bullet injuries as the cause of death. This led to the suspension of three police officers and the case being handed over to the Crime Branch, culminating in the arrest of Sher Singh.

