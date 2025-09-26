CAQM Reviews Punjab, Haryana Action Plans to Curb Paddy Stubble Burning 2025

The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) has stepped up its preparations for the upcoming paddy harvesting season of 2025 with a strong push for zero stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana. On 25 and 26 September 2025, CAQM held back-to-back review meetings with senior officials from both States to assess readiness and direct urgent action.

The meetings were attended by senior officers from agriculture, environment, and enforcement departments, along with District Magistrates/Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) from 23 districts in Punjab and 22 districts in Haryana.

Coordinated Approach to Prevent Stubble Burning

The reviews focused on compliance with Directions 90 and 92 of CAQM, which mandate effective in-situ and ex-situ crop residue management, strict elimination of stubble burning in identified hotspots, and continuous monitoring at the district level.

To strengthen on-ground monitoring, Flying Squad teams will be deployed in hotspot districts of both States. District administrations have been instructed to provide these teams with updated information and full cooperation.

A dedicated CAQM Cell has been established at Kheti Bhawan, SAS Nagar (Mohali) to coordinate real-time monitoring, facilitate inter-State collaboration between Punjab and Haryana, and track progress on paddy residue management measures.

State Action Plans and Directions

Punjab

Crop Residue Management (CRM): Identify and address gaps in CRM machinery availability. Strengthen supply chains for balers and promote timely mobilization based on harvesting patterns.

Enforcement: Expand operations of the ‘Parali Protection Force’ with evening patrolling to identify burning events and enforce penalties.

Pest and Soil Issues: Develop plans to address pest-infested areas (dwarfism pest, yellow rust) and waterlogged/silted lands to prevent burning as an easy disposal method.

Biomass Utilization: Accelerate biomass co-firing in thermal power plants , with a 5% target, and promote straw use in power generation.

Real-Time Monitoring: Coordinate closely with the CAQM Cell for year-round management of stubble.

Haryana

CRM Machinery: Review existing machinery gaps, submit proposals for additional units, and ensure timely mobilization of balers/CRM equipment.

Supply Chain Planning: Develop district-level strategies for storage, transport, and ex-situ utilization. The HSPCB will hold regular meetings with DCs for micro-level planning.

Parali Protection Force: Strengthen vigilance and evening patrolling to detect and deter burning incidents.

Bale Storage and Safety: Ensure adequate storage facilities for baled straw, train farmers and aggregators in safe practices, and provide insurance options to mitigate fire risks.

Incentives and Penalties: Farmers who resort to stubble burning will be denied benefits or incentives and subjected to penal action.

Urban Burning Issues: Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and DCs to enforce compliance with Direction 91, preventing open burning of municipal solid waste (MSW) and biomass in urban areas.

Emphasis on Enforcement and Farmer Support

While CAQM acknowledged the progress made so far, it reiterated that “zero stubble burning is non-negotiable”. The Commission urged district administrations to enforce both incentives and deterrence measures with equal rigor.

The long-term strategy, it emphasized, is to create an ecosystem where stubble management is self-sustained, with farmers benefiting from crop residue as a resource rather than viewing it as a waste burden.

Broader Context and Public Involvement

Stubble burning has been a recurring contributor to hazardous air pollution in the NCR region every winter, leading to spikes in PM2.5 and PM10 levels. Despite multiple interventions, the challenge persists due to high paddy residue volumes, inadequate alternatives, and farmer cost concerns.

By pushing in-situ methods (like the Happy Seeder and Super SMS) and ex-situ utilization (biomass power, ethanol, packaging), CAQM aims to create sustainable solutions. Public participation, community awareness, and farmer training are being emphasized as equally critical components.

The Commission underlined that frequent reviews will continue, with intensive monitoring during the harvesting season. Calling upon all stakeholders—farmers, district administrations, industries, and citizens—CAQM stressed the shared responsibility to achieve the goal of clean air for NCR and adjoining areas.