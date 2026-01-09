Delhi's Coldest January Morning Recorded in 2024 Amidst Very Poor Air Quality

Since the beginning of 2024, Delhi shivered through its coldest January morning on record, with the mercury plunging to a nippy 4.6 degrees Celsius, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Despite the freezing conditions, daytime temperatures hovered close to normal.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for dense fog at several locations, urging caution. Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality deteriorated into the 'very poor' category, with a 24-hour average AQI of 345, driven by vehicular emissions and nearby industrial activities.

In light of the current weather patterns, cold wave conditions are forecasted to persist, though they fall short of reaching severe levels. The air quality is projected to improve slightly from January 11 onwards, provided meteorological conditions improve.

