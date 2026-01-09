Left Menu

Delhi's Coldest January Morning Recorded in 2024 Amidst Very Poor Air Quality

Delhi experienced its coldest January morning since 2024, with temperatures plunging to 4.6 degrees Celsius. The city's air quality remained 'very poor', primarily due to vehicular emissions. Despite a brief spell of light rainfall and dense fog, the cold wave is expected to persist across north and northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, though no severe conditions are anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 22:24 IST
Since the beginning of 2024, Delhi shivered through its coldest January morning on record, with the mercury plunging to a nippy 4.6 degrees Celsius, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Despite the freezing conditions, daytime temperatures hovered close to normal.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for dense fog at several locations, urging caution. Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality deteriorated into the 'very poor' category, with a 24-hour average AQI of 345, driven by vehicular emissions and nearby industrial activities.

In light of the current weather patterns, cold wave conditions are forecasted to persist, though they fall short of reaching severe levels. The air quality is projected to improve slightly from January 11 onwards, provided meteorological conditions improve.

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

