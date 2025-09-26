Left Menu

High Court Upholds UPPSC Exam Schedule Amid Controversy

The Allahabad High Court has instructed the UPPSC to conduct the Combined State Engineering Services examination as planned on September 28 and 29, despite controversy regarding candidate selection criteria. The court's decision comes after a single judge ordered the revision of preliminary results to ensure fair representation of all candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 26-09-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 21:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has mandated that the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) proceed with its Combined State Engineering Services mains examination on September 28 and 29, as initially scheduled. This decision counters a previous directive to revise the preliminary results, a move aimed at preventing disruptions for the 7,358 candidates slated to participate.

A special appeal was made to the division bench following a single judge's ruling which required UPPSC to redraw its preliminary exam results to accommodate more candidates. The bench observed that altering the schedule at the final moment would result in 'great chaos and injustice' to aspiring candidates.

The controversy arose when the Commission's method was challenged for potentially unfairly excluding higher-scoring candidates from reserved categories. The single judge highlighted that the unreserved category must be open to all, insisting that restricting equal opportunity before the final selection breaches recruitment fairness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

