In a recent development, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko disclosed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is poised to unveil a significant proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Lukashenko's remarks came after an extensive five-hour meeting with Putin in Moscow.

The details of the proposal remain undisclosed, yet Lukashenko emphasized its favorable aspects for Ukraine, hinting at a form of acknowledgment from U.S. President Donald Trump. Lukashenko suggested that the plan, initially outlined during a summit in Alaska, had been well-received and forwarded to Washington for further deliberation.

However, the implications remain uncertain as Russia continues to push for conditions that Ukraine has traditionally deemed unacceptable. The political dynamics have been further complicated by Trump's recent comments and his prior discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

(With inputs from agencies.)