Humanitarian Crisis Deepens in Gaza Amidst Blockade and Military Offensive

The closure of the Zikim Crossing by Israel has worsened the humanitarian crisis in northern Gaza. Vital food supplies are dwindling, health facilities are shutting down, and thousands remain displaced amidst escalating violence. Despite the influx of aid trucks, distribution remains challenging, exacerbating scarcities and increasing hunger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 22:05 IST
The humanitarian situation in northern Gaza is deteriorating rapidly after Israel shut a pivotal access point, the Zikim Crossing, amidst its ongoing military offensive. This closure has significantly restricted food deliveries and led to the closure of community kitchens and health clinics, according to residents and U.N. agencies.

Since the closure on September 12, the U.N.'s World Food Programme reports a drastic drop in aid meals, with daily distributions falling from 155,000 to 59,000 meals. The closure occurred just before an Israeli ground offensive on Gaza City, prompting increased food scarcity concerns among displaced residents.

The Israeli government accuses Hamas of misusing aid, while international organizations face logistical challenges distributing aid within Gaza. With health facilities closing and malnutrition centers strained, the crisis in Gaza is intensifying, raising alarm among humanitarian groups worldwide.

