Moldova's Election: Disinformation and the LGBTQ+ Debate

As Moldova approaches its crucial parliamentary elections, disinformation campaigns, primarily driven by Russian influences, have surged through the country, significantly impacting perceptions around LGBTQ+ rights.

Platforms like TikTok and Facebook are rife with fake content linking EU membership to the erosion of Moldova's Orthodox Christian values. Polls show a tight race between the pro-EU Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) and the pro-Russian Patriotic Bloc, raising concerns over potential legislative changes affecting LGBTQ+ rights.

This influx of misinformation is not just a digital issue, but it is becoming a dangerous tool in political campaigns worldwide. President Maia Sandu accuses Russia of meddling, while activists like Leo Zbanca express a mix of hope and concern for Moldova's future direction.

