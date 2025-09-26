Venkataramani's Anticipated Reappointment as Attorney General

Senior advocate R Venkataramani is poised for a likely extension as India's Attorney General, informed sources have disclosed. With his current three-year tenure drawing to a close, the reappointment process has commenced.

Officials have yet to confirm the length of his potential new term, as historically, Attorney Generals have occasionally been granted shorter reappointments upon request. Venkataramani, 75, assumed the prestigious role on September 30, 2022, succeeding the esteemed jurist K K Venugopal.

The position of Attorney General is rooted in the Indian Constitution, with appointments made by the President following recommendations from the Union government. As the nation's top law officer, Venkataramani's potential reappointment is a significant legal development.

(With inputs from agencies.)