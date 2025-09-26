Controversial Business Blacklist in Israeli West Bank Settlements Expands

A report published by the U.N. Human Rights Office reveals that over 150 businesses, including well-known names like Airbnb, Booking.com BV, and TripAdvisor, are operating in Israeli West Bank settlements deemed illegal under international law. The updated list now features 68 new entities, prompting backlash from Israel.

Heidelberg Materials AG, a major German cement manufacturer, has contested its inclusion in the blacklist, asserting its non-involvement in occupied territories. The report's updates come amid ongoing debates over Israel's historical claims to the land and growing international scrutiny of companies' involvement in these settlements.

U.N. Human Rights Chief Volker Türk emphasizes the importance of business due diligence in conflict areas to prevent human rights violations. Despite criticism from Israel and the U.S., civil society groups see the database as a vital tool for transparency. Meanwhile, tensions persist with Israel's settlement expansions and international calls for remediation.

