Left Menu

Controversial Business Blacklist in Israeli West Bank Settlements Expands

A U.N. report lists 158 businesses with operations in Israeli West Bank settlements considered illegal. The updated list includes 68 new names, sparking controversy and highlighting the ongoing debate on legalities and human rights. Criticism from Israel and support from civil society groups intensify the scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 23:03 IST
Controversial Business Blacklist in Israeli West Bank Settlements Expands
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A report published by the U.N. Human Rights Office reveals that over 150 businesses, including well-known names like Airbnb, Booking.com BV, and TripAdvisor, are operating in Israeli West Bank settlements deemed illegal under international law. The updated list now features 68 new entities, prompting backlash from Israel.

Heidelberg Materials AG, a major German cement manufacturer, has contested its inclusion in the blacklist, asserting its non-involvement in occupied territories. The report's updates come amid ongoing debates over Israel's historical claims to the land and growing international scrutiny of companies' involvement in these settlements.

U.N. Human Rights Chief Volker Türk emphasizes the importance of business due diligence in conflict areas to prevent human rights violations. Despite criticism from Israel and the U.S., civil society groups see the database as a vital tool for transparency. Meanwhile, tensions persist with Israel's settlement expansions and international calls for remediation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Defends Satirical Freedom Over Defamation Allegations

Court Defends Satirical Freedom Over Defamation Allegations

 India
2
Chinese Student Activist Detained: The Global Reach of Beijing's Crackdown

Chinese Student Activist Detained: The Global Reach of Beijing's Crackdown

 United States
3
Suryakumar Yadav's Captaincy Struggles Continue Amid Asia Cup Challenges

Suryakumar Yadav's Captaincy Struggles Continue Amid Asia Cup Challenges

 United Arab Emirates
4
Tension Erupts: Protesters and Federal Agents Clash at Chicago ICE Facility

Tension Erupts: Protesters and Federal Agents Clash at Chicago ICE Facility

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025