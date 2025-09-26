Journalists Caught in the Crossfire: Unveiling the Shadows Behind the Gaza Hospital Attack
A Reuters investigation reveals that the Israeli forces' strike on a Gaza hospital, which killed 22 people, was based on the mistaken targeting of a Reuters camera. The attack, which wasn't approved by senior command, occurred amidst ongoing conflicts, drawing criticism for its lack of transparency.
An unsettling investigation by Reuters has unearthed significant discrepancies in the Israeli military's explanation for a deadly attack on a Gaza hospital on August 25. The strike, which led to 22 deaths, including journalists, is mired in controversy, highlighting an apparent misidentification of a Reuters camera as a target.
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) maintained that troops targeted the camera believing it belonged to Hamas; however, evidence suggests otherwise. A failing in command protocol has been cited, with troops allegedly acting without necessary authorization. The incident has sparked widespread calls for accountability and a thorough explanation from the Israeli military.
Despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu describing the event as a 'tragic mishap,' outcomes of investigations remain elusive. Critics, including the Committee to Protect Journalists, argue that such incidents exemplify a pattern of unaccounted violence against media personnel in conflict zones, prompting international concern over the safety of journalists.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- hospital
- attack
- Reuters
- Israel
- IDF
- journalists
- drones
- Hamas
- investigation
ALSO READ
Netanyahu's Defiant UN Speech: Rallying Israel Against Terrorism and Isolation
UCI Defends Inclusivity Amid Calls for Israeli Sports Boycott
Controversial Business Blacklist in Israeli West Bank Settlements Expands
Turkish Football Federation Calls for Israel's Ban from Global Competitions
UN adds 68 firms to blacklist for alleged complicity in violating Palestinian rights over ties to Israeli settlements, reports AP.