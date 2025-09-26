Resetting Diplomatic Ties: India and Canada Move Towards Reconciliation

In a move signaling renewed diplomatic engagement, Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Dinesh Patnaik, has presented his credentials to Governor General Mary Simon. During the meeting, both parties shared a commitment to enhance bilateral ties between the two nations.

Patnaik, a seasoned diplomat and 1990-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, previously served as India's ambassador to Spain. His appointment comes amid efforts by both countries to mend relations following the significant strains experienced in recent years. These efforts include the return of envoys and dialogue at international summits.

Relations between India and Canada had deteriorated sharply after tensions arose from allegations involving the killing of a Sikh separatist. However, the recent electoral victory of Liberal Party leader Mark Carney in Canada has catalyzed a process of reconciliation and diplomatic reset.