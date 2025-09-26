Tragic Fire Engulfs Family in Patiala

A tragic fire occurred in Punjab's Patiala district on Friday, resulting in the deaths of four family members. The incident took place while the victims, migrants from Supaul in Bihar, were asleep in their single-room dwelling.

Local residents rushed to the scene and worked tirelessly to pull the victims from the burning house. Tragically, the fire claimed the lives of a 65-year-old, an 18-year-old, a 12-year-old, and a 30-year-old woman.

The fire brigade responded promptly and managed to bring the flames under control. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.