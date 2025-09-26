Left Menu

Tragic Fire Engulfs Family in Patiala

A devastating fire in Punjab's Patiala district claimed the lives of four family members, migrants from Bihar, as they slept. Locals attempted a rescue before the fire brigade controlled the flames.

Patiala | Updated: 26-09-2025 23:19 IST
Tragic Fire Engulfs Family in Patiala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic fire occurred in Punjab's Patiala district on Friday, resulting in the deaths of four family members. The incident took place while the victims, migrants from Supaul in Bihar, were asleep in their single-room dwelling.

Local residents rushed to the scene and worked tirelessly to pull the victims from the burning house. Tragically, the fire claimed the lives of a 65-year-old, an 18-year-old, a 12-year-old, and a 30-year-old woman.

The fire brigade responded promptly and managed to bring the flames under control. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

