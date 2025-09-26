Breaking Barriers: A Call for a Female UN Secretary-General

The United Nations, in its 80-year history, has never had a woman serve as Secretary-General, a situation that some global leaders see as a major symbol of gender inequality.

As António Guterres prepares to conclude his term in 2026, voices at the recent U.N. General Assembly are pushing for a groundbreaking female lead. Estonia's President Alar Karis stated, "It is high time for a woman to be chosen." Ensuring transparency and rigorous criteria in the selection process is deemed crucial, especially amid the U.N.'s current credibility challenges.

Slovenia and Mongolia highlight the importance of gender equality and regional diversity, with Chile advocating for candidates like Michelle Bachelet. Latin America, considered next in line for leadership, is seen as rich in diplomatic tradition, offering capable leaders like Bachelet, the first female President of Chile.

