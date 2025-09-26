Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: A Call for a Female UN Secretary-General

World leaders are pushing for the first female Secretary-General of the United Nations as a step toward gender equality in global leadership. With António Guterres’s term ending in 2026, discussions at the U.N. General Assembly emphasize the need for diverse leadership and the appointment process's transparency.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations, in its 80-year history, has never had a woman serve as Secretary-General, a situation that some global leaders see as a major symbol of gender inequality.

As António Guterres prepares to conclude his term in 2026, voices at the recent U.N. General Assembly are pushing for a groundbreaking female lead. Estonia's President Alar Karis stated, "It is high time for a woman to be chosen." Ensuring transparency and rigorous criteria in the selection process is deemed crucial, especially amid the U.N.'s current credibility challenges.

Slovenia and Mongolia highlight the importance of gender equality and regional diversity, with Chile advocating for candidates like Michelle Bachelet. Latin America, considered next in line for leadership, is seen as rich in diplomatic tradition, offering capable leaders like Bachelet, the first female President of Chile.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

