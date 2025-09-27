Clash Erupts Amid Religious Campaign: 'I Love Muhammad' Demonstration Sparks Violence in Bareilly
A proposed demonstration for the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign in Bareilly was postponed, leading to clashes between protesters and police. The protest, initially called off due to lack of permission, sparked violence outside a mosque. Authorities suspect it to be a conspiracy impacting peace and investment in Uttar Pradesh.
- Country:
- India
Sparked by the abrupt cancellation of the 'I Love Muhammad' demonstration, a significant clash between protesters and police unfolded outside a Bareilly mosque on Friday. More than two dozen individuals were detained amidst a chaotic scene featuring stone-pelting and mass crowd agitation.
Cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, who spearheaded the demonstration, announced its postponement citing absence of official permission, but a sizable crowd had already gathered. The unrest escalated despite police's preemptive efforts to liaise with religious leaders.
The district administration suspects a larger conspiracy aimed at destabilizing the region's image and hindering industrial progress. Heavy security measures are in place as investigations continue to restore peace and hold perpetrators accountable.