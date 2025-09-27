Clash Erupts Amid Religious Campaign: 'I Love Muhammad' Demonstration Sparks Violence in Bareilly

Sparked by the abrupt cancellation of the 'I Love Muhammad' demonstration, a significant clash between protesters and police unfolded outside a Bareilly mosque on Friday. More than two dozen individuals were detained amidst a chaotic scene featuring stone-pelting and mass crowd agitation.

Cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, who spearheaded the demonstration, announced its postponement citing absence of official permission, but a sizable crowd had already gathered. The unrest escalated despite police's preemptive efforts to liaise with religious leaders.

The district administration suspects a larger conspiracy aimed at destabilizing the region's image and hindering industrial progress. Heavy security measures are in place as investigations continue to restore peace and hold perpetrators accountable.