Protests Ignite Against Netanyahu's UN Visit Amid Gaza Tensions

Amid escalating tensions, thousands of demonstrators gathered in New York City to protest against Israel's ongoing conflict in Gaza, aligning their voices against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the United Nations General Assembly.

The protesters, bearing Palestinian flags and chanting slogans like 'Free Palestine' and 'Arms embargo now,' made their stand in Times Square before advancing toward the U.N. building. The crowd's chants accused Netanyahu of genocide, a claim echoed by several human rights experts but staunchly denied by Israel, citing self-defense after the October 2023 Hamas-led attack.

In the political arena, reactions varied significantly. While former President Donald Trump, a known Netanyahu supporter, intensified actions against pro-Palestinian rallies, New York City's mayoral candidates took opposing stances, highlighting the deep-rooted divides stirred by Netanyahu's controversial visit.