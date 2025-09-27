COP30 Faces Historical Reckoning: Call for Reparations at Brazil Summit
Environmental and human rights groups urge COP30 to address historical injustices linked to climate change. They call for reparations, citing colonialism and enslavement as root causes of inequality. Over 240 organizations back the call, pushing for dedicated climate justice discussions at the upcoming Brazil summit.
In a significant move ahead of the upcoming COP30 climate summit in Brazil, hundreds of environmental and human rights organizations are calling for a groundbreaking discussion on historical injustices and reparations as a crucial part of combatting the climate crisis.
The coalition's letter underscores the role of past atrocities, such as colonialism and slavery, in shaping current global disparities in resource allocation and climate vulnerability. It asserts that any true shift towards climate justice cannot occur without specific reparations.
The letter, which has garnered endorsements from prominent groups like Amnesty International USA and Black Lives Matter chapters, will be presented to the Brazilian government and the United Nations. The organizers urge Brazil to lead this dialogue, particularly given its historical context related to enslavement and African descendants.
