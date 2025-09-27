Supreme Showdown: Trump's Billion-Dollar Aid Block Frozen by Court Order

The United States Supreme Court has prolonged an order that enables President Donald Trump's administration to withhold nearly USD 5 billion in foreign aid, securing another triumph in the ongoing contention over presidential authority.

This decision came as the court responded to the Republican administration's urgent appeal in a case concerning billions in congressionally-sanctioned aid. President Trump asserted last month his intention to refrain from utilizing the funds, citing a contentious power not invoked by presidents for nearly five decades.

The legal battle extends Trump's hallmark policy of significantly reducing foreign aid, drawing criticisms for potential harm to America's international reputation. As the courts continue to deliberate, the administration maintains its stance, despite concerns about its legal foundation.