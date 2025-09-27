Left Menu

Supreme Showdown: Trump's Billion-Dollar Aid Block Frozen by Court Order

The U.S. Supreme Court extended an order allowing Trump's administration to freeze $5 billion in foreign aid, marking another legal victory over presidential powers. This follows a dispute involving congressional spending approvals, with the Justice Department fast-tracking emergency appeals to the Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-09-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 02:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States Supreme Court has prolonged an order that enables President Donald Trump's administration to withhold nearly USD 5 billion in foreign aid, securing another triumph in the ongoing contention over presidential authority.

This decision came as the court responded to the Republican administration's urgent appeal in a case concerning billions in congressionally-sanctioned aid. President Trump asserted last month his intention to refrain from utilizing the funds, citing a contentious power not invoked by presidents for nearly five decades.

The legal battle extends Trump's hallmark policy of significantly reducing foreign aid, drawing criticisms for potential harm to America's international reputation. As the courts continue to deliberate, the administration maintains its stance, despite concerns about its legal foundation.

