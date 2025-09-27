Left Menu

Humberto Roars to Category 4: Coastal Alerts Intensify

Humberto has intensified into a formidable Category 4 hurricane, with the potential for further strengthening over the weekend. Currently positioned about 390 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands, its winds reach 145 mph. Coastal regions, including northern Leeward Islands and Bermuda, brace for impacting swells.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 08:23 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 08:23 IST
Hurricane Humberto has escalated into a powerful Category 4 storm, poised for more intensification as the weekend approaches, the U.S. Hurricane Center reported on Friday.

Humberto is currently 390 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands, boasting maximum sustained winds of 145 mph. The storm's growth poses potential threats to nearby coastal areas.

Forecasts from Miami suggest that swells generated by Humberto will start impacting the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and Bermuda this weekend, urging residents to prepare for possible disruptions.

