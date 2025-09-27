Humberto Roars to Category 4: Coastal Alerts Intensify

Hurricane Humberto has escalated into a powerful Category 4 storm, poised for more intensification as the weekend approaches, the U.S. Hurricane Center reported on Friday.

Humberto is currently 390 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands, boasting maximum sustained winds of 145 mph. The storm's growth poses potential threats to nearby coastal areas.

Forecasts from Miami suggest that swells generated by Humberto will start impacting the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and Bermuda this weekend, urging residents to prepare for possible disruptions.

