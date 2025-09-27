Telangana's Strategic IPS Shake-Up: A New Dawn in Law Enforcement

In a significant administrative move, the Telangana government has reshuffled 23 IPS and six IAS officers, marking a strategic overhaul in the state's law enforcement leadership.

Notably, VC Sajjanar, who previously held the position of Managing Director of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, has been appointed as the new Hyderabad Police Commissioner, replacing CV Anand. Sajjanar is recognized for his tenure as Cyberabad Police Commissioner during a pivotal 2019 case and for turning the RTC profitable.

The reshuffle also includes the transition of Y Nagi Reddy to Managing Director of TGSRTC and the appointment of B Shivadhar Reddy as the state's new Director General of Police. These changes signal a new focus in the state's law enforcement under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

