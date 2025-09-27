Twists in Tragedy: Arrest in Child's Death Reveals Dark Secrets

In a shocking turn of events, a 29-year-old woman named Sreethu was arrested on Saturday in connection with the tragic death of her toddler daughter in Balaramapuram. Initial reports had pinned the crime on Harikumar, the girl's uncle, but new evidence has turned the case on its head.

Police have revealed that forensic examination of mobile phones pointed towards Sreethu's involvement despite Harikumar's confession. A DNA test further complicated matters by confirming that Sreejith, Sreethu's husband, was not the girl's biological father, raising questions about the motive behind the crime.

Authorities have stated that scientific evidence places Sreethu at the center of this heinous act, and she is now undergoing detailed interrogation. The case against her is bolstered by her previous criminal record, including a fraud case linked to a job scam. The investigation continues as police seek to uncover the full truth behind this tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)