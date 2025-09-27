Left Menu

Twists in Tragedy: Arrest in Child's Death Reveals Dark Secrets

A 29-year-old woman, Sreethu, was arrested for involvement in her daughter's death in Balaramapuram. Initially, Harikumar, the child's uncle, confessed, but evidence implicated Sreethu. DNA tests revealed her husband wasn't the child's father. Sreethu, previously arrested for fraud, is now undergoing interrogation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-09-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 12:29 IST
Twists in Tragedy: Arrest in Child's Death Reveals Dark Secrets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, a 29-year-old woman named Sreethu was arrested on Saturday in connection with the tragic death of her toddler daughter in Balaramapuram. Initial reports had pinned the crime on Harikumar, the girl's uncle, but new evidence has turned the case on its head.

Police have revealed that forensic examination of mobile phones pointed towards Sreethu's involvement despite Harikumar's confession. A DNA test further complicated matters by confirming that Sreejith, Sreethu's husband, was not the girl's biological father, raising questions about the motive behind the crime.

Authorities have stated that scientific evidence places Sreethu at the center of this heinous act, and she is now undergoing detailed interrogation. The case against her is bolstered by her previous criminal record, including a fraud case linked to a job scam. The investigation continues as police seek to uncover the full truth behind this tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's First Bullet Train Track Turnout Inauguration Steams Ahead in Surat

India's First Bullet Train Track Turnout Inauguration Steams Ahead in Surat

 India
2
Naidu's Vision: From 'Swadeshi 4G' to Global Leadership

Naidu's Vision: From 'Swadeshi 4G' to Global Leadership

 India
3
Leadership Showdown in the Land of Paradise: Seychelles’ Pivotal Election

Leadership Showdown in the Land of Paradise: Seychelles’ Pivotal Election

 Canada
4
BSNL's Indigenous 4G Network: A Leap Towards Self-Reliant India

BSNL's Indigenous 4G Network: A Leap Towards Self-Reliant India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025