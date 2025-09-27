Left Menu

Manipur's Crackdown on Narcotics: A Model of Accountability and Safety

Manipur Police have destroyed over 330 kg of seized drugs, including heroin and brown sugar, in accordance with legal and environmental protocols. The police ensure the drug disposal is safe, transparent, and a routine operation occurring every six months to prevent narcotics from re-entering circulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 27-09-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 15:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur Police conducted a significant operation, destroying over 330 kg of seized narcotics at the Shija Common Bio Medical Waste Treatment facility in Imphal West district. The substances included heroin, brown sugar, and ganja, authorities reported.

The disposal process was closely monitored to adhere strictly to legal and environmental protocols. Manipur Police Chief Rajiv Singh emphasized that these operations are not only a legal obligation but also a moral duty. Chief Singh mentioned the consistent collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau to tackle drug networks nationwide.

Such drug disposals are a biannual practice, ensuring seized narcotics do not return to circulation, highlighting the commitment of local authorities in addressing the drug menace effectively and responsibly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

