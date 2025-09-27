Tragedy Strikes as Migrant Crossing Turns Fatal

Tragedy struck over the weekend as two women lost their lives attempting to cross the English Channel from France to the UK. The migrants were traveling on a makeshift boat carrying others also seeking refuge. French authorities reported that rescuers found the women in cardiac arrest but were unable to revive them.

The incident occurred off the coast of Neufchatel-Hardelot, a small town in the Pas-de-Calais region. Overnight, more than 60 migrants were rescued, although other attempts were thwarted by local police. The regional prefecture disclosed that 17 migrants have perished this year while attempting to cross the treacherous waters on small boats.

In a related development, a family of three became the first group sent to the UK as part of an agreement between the UK and France, aimed at tackling unauthorized migrant crossings. The UK Home Office confirmed this as part of the "one in, one out" program, where vetted asylum-seekers are exchanged with those entering the UK illegally.

(With inputs from agencies.)