Gold Smuggling Foiled: BSF Nabs Suspect at Bengal Border
BSF personnel intercepted a gold smuggling attempt at the Tarali border outpost in South Bengal on Friday. A man was apprehended with gold biscuits worth Rs 1.29 crore. The operation followed a tip-off about smuggling activities. An investigation is ongoing to identify the broader smuggling network.
In a significant operation at the Tarali border outpost, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel thwarted a gold smuggling attempt on Friday, apprehending a man at the South Bengal frontier.
The suspect was caught with 20 gold biscuits, weighing a total of 1.1 kg, at the Hakimpur checkpost. The approximate market value of this gold is estimated at Rs 1.29 crore.
Acting on a tip-off, BSF jawans swiftly moved to intercept the smuggling activity at the India-Bangladesh border. The arrested individual confessed to smuggling the gold across the border, prompting a wider investigation into the smuggling network. The gold and the detainee are set to be handed over to authorities for further legal action.
