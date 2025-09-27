Controversy Over Marthoma Bhavan Encroachment Sparks Outcry

The Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC) has strongly condemned the alleged unlawful encroachment on the Marthoma Bhavan property in Kalamassery, as anti-social elements dismantled its compound wall.

Cardinal Baselios Cleemis revealed that the offenders, who allegedly blocked access to nuns and priests in the convent, acted against a longstanding court verdict affirming the property's ownership by Marthoma Bhavan for over 45 years.

The KCBC accused the police of inaction, arresting only four people after public criticism, as local BJP and Christian groups rallied for justice. The ownership dispute remains in court, while the KCBC demands swift action and security assurances from authorities.