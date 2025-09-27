High-Profile Heist: IG's Phones Snatched in Secure MP Locality

Three individuals, among them two minors, were apprehended for allegedly stealing mobile phones belonging to Madhya Pradesh Inspector General Dr. Ashish. The event unfolded four days ago, as confirmed by the police.

The theft occurred in the Char Imli locality, a highly secure area known for housing senior officials. The suspects executed the crime on a motorcycle and subsequently evaded capture, prompting a collaborative investigation by various police teams.

Using CCTV analysis and cyber-tracking, authorities traced the suspects to Durga Nagar. The accused were identified as Aditya Karanjia and two minors, all from the local community. Both stolen phones were retrieved, leading to charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

