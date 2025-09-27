Protest Erupts Outside Jodhpur Jail Over Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

A demonstrator was detained outside Jodhpur Central Jail on Saturday for expressing support for detained activist Sonam Wangchuk. The individual, identified as Vijay Pal from Rajasthan's Churu district, displayed the national flag and shouted slogans of support, highlighting Wangchuk's patriotism.

Police authorities, led by Ratanada Police Station in-charge Dinesh Lakhawat, reported that nothing suspicious was found with Pal. However, he was taken in for questioning. Pal claimed his actions were driven by the belief in Wangchuk's patriotic activities and his wish to show solidarity.

Sonam Wangchuk, apprehended under the National Security Act for inciting speeches, was relocated to Jodhpur amid heightened security. His arrest follows violent incidents in Leh, triggered by local unrest over statehood demands, which resulted in four fatalities and numerous injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)