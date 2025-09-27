Protest Erupts Outside Jodhpur Jail Over Sonam Wangchuk's Detention
A person was detained outside Jodhpur Central Jail for supporting activist Sonam Wangchuk's release. Wangchuk, held under the NSA for alleged provocative speeches linked to Leh violence, was transferred to Jodhpur. Demonstrations by Leh residents demanding statehood talks with the Centre had turned violent, leading to fatalities and injuries.
- Country:
- India
A demonstrator was detained outside Jodhpur Central Jail on Saturday for expressing support for detained activist Sonam Wangchuk. The individual, identified as Vijay Pal from Rajasthan's Churu district, displayed the national flag and shouted slogans of support, highlighting Wangchuk's patriotism.
Police authorities, led by Ratanada Police Station in-charge Dinesh Lakhawat, reported that nothing suspicious was found with Pal. However, he was taken in for questioning. Pal claimed his actions were driven by the belief in Wangchuk's patriotic activities and his wish to show solidarity.
Sonam Wangchuk, apprehended under the National Security Act for inciting speeches, was relocated to Jodhpur amid heightened security. His arrest follows violent incidents in Leh, triggered by local unrest over statehood demands, which resulted in four fatalities and numerous injuries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sonam Wangchuk
- NSA
- Leh violence
- Jodhpur Jail
- detention
- Vijay Pal
- patriotism
- protest
- Rajasthan
- Ladakh
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Ignite Over Sonam Wangchuk's Detention
Controversy Brews Over Activist's Arrest: CPI(M) Denounces Sonam Wangchuk's Detention
Sonam Wangchuk's Detention Sparks Outrage Over Ladakh Protests
Tension in Leh: Activist's Detention Sparks Unrest
A Tragic Apology: Former Mexican Immigration Chief's Public Regret Over Detention Center Fire