Left Menu

Protest Erupts Outside Jodhpur Jail Over Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

A person was detained outside Jodhpur Central Jail for supporting activist Sonam Wangchuk's release. Wangchuk, held under the NSA for alleged provocative speeches linked to Leh violence, was transferred to Jodhpur. Demonstrations by Leh residents demanding statehood talks with the Centre had turned violent, leading to fatalities and injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 27-09-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 18:57 IST
Protest Erupts Outside Jodhpur Jail Over Sonam Wangchuk's Detention
  • Country:
  • India

A demonstrator was detained outside Jodhpur Central Jail on Saturday for expressing support for detained activist Sonam Wangchuk. The individual, identified as Vijay Pal from Rajasthan's Churu district, displayed the national flag and shouted slogans of support, highlighting Wangchuk's patriotism.

Police authorities, led by Ratanada Police Station in-charge Dinesh Lakhawat, reported that nothing suspicious was found with Pal. However, he was taken in for questioning. Pal claimed his actions were driven by the belief in Wangchuk's patriotic activities and his wish to show solidarity.

Sonam Wangchuk, apprehended under the National Security Act for inciting speeches, was relocated to Jodhpur amid heightened security. His arrest follows violent incidents in Leh, triggered by local unrest over statehood demands, which resulted in four fatalities and numerous injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
''Police please help,'' says TVK chief Vijay at Karur rally as a child appears to go missing, several faint in crowd, ambulances arrive.

''Police please help,'' says TVK chief Vijay at Karur rally as a child appea...

 India
2
Iga Swiatek Makes WTA Tour History at China Open

Iga Swiatek Makes WTA Tour History at China Open

 China
3
Iran Faces Renewed Sanctions: A Nation at Crossroads

Iran Faces Renewed Sanctions: A Nation at Crossroads

 Global
4
Controversial 'I Love Muhammad' Posters Stir Debate in India

Controversial 'I Love Muhammad' Posters Stir Debate in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025