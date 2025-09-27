ZP School Headmaster Arrested in Thane

The Thane district was shocked on Saturday when the in-charge headmaster of a Zilla Parishad school was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 7-year-old student. Assistant Commissioner of Police Suhas Hemade confirmed the arrest of Mahendra Gopal Khairnar, aged 47, who holds the post at the school located in Nilje village near Dombivli.

Khairnar has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rape among other offenses, according to law enforcement authorities.

The case came to light after the victim's parents lodged an FIR, claiming the headmaster misbehaved with the young student during a school break. An investigation is currently underway to gather more evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)