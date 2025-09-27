Left Menu

VHP Criticizes AIMPLB Protests Against Waqf Amendment

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has raised concerns over the All India Muslim Personal Law Board's (AIMPLB) plans for nationwide agitations protesting the Waqf Amendment Act. The VHP urged the government to maintain peace and requested the Supreme Court to examine the pressure being applied on judicial processes.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has expressed alarm over the All India Muslim Personal Law Board's (AIMPLB) decision to protest the Waqf Amendment Act nationwide. In a statement made on Saturday, the VHP urged both central and state governments to ensure these agitations remain non-violent. The concern stems from AIMPLB's 'Save Waqf Campaign', which includes plans for shop closures and marches.

The VHP further called upon the Supreme Court to scrutinize the situation, accusing the Muslim organization of attempting to influence the judiciary instead of awaiting its judgment. VHP President Alok Kumar highlighted the potential for unrest and the impact on social harmony if such protests gather momentum and suggested that the responsibility lies with both organizers and authorities.

The controversy follows a September 15 Supreme Court ruling which put a few provisions of the Waqf Amendment Act on hold while maintaining the law's overall constitutionality. Despite calls from AIMPLB for a Bharat Bandh, the VHP emphasized the need for vigilance and coordination with local law enforcement to prevent disturbances.

