India Marks World Tourism Day 2025 with Focus on Sustainable Transformation

The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, celebrated World Tourism Day 2025 on Saturday, 27 September 2025, with the central theme “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation.” The occasion brought together leaders from government, industry, academia, and civil society to highlight the role of tourism in driving economic growth, cultural exchange, environmental stewardship, and inclusive development, while aligning with India’s long-term vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Distinguished Guests and Opening Session

The celebration was graced by Shri Suman Bery, Vice Chairperson of NITI Aayog, as the Chief Guest. The session was presided over by Shri Suresh Gopi, Minister of State for Tourism, Petroleum & Natural Gas, while Shri Suman Billa, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, delivered the welcome address.

Reflecting the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) global theme, the event underscored that tourism is more than leisure—it is a catalyst for socio-economic transformation, job creation, and sustainability-focused innovation.

Keynote: Vision for Green, Inclusive Tourism

In his keynote address, Suman Bery highlighted that tourism must be placed at the core of India’s development strategy:

“Tourism is not just about leisure; it is a powerful instrument for economic transformation, environmental stewardship, and social inclusion. Globally, sustainable tourism has preserved biodiversity while generating livelihoods. India holds the same potential, but we must embed sustainability at the centre, not the margins, of our strategy.”

He emphasized cross-sectoral convergence—transport, urban development, digital technology, and infrastructure—to ensure that benefits are distributed beyond major hubs while protecting overcrowded sites. Public-private partnerships, he added, are key to linking industry investments with community welfare and environmental safeguards.

Government’s Sustainable Initiatives

Minister Suresh Gopi outlined the Ministry’s commitment to embedding sustainability across tourism schemes:

Swadesh Darshan 2.0 – promoting eco-friendly tourism circuits.

PRASHAD scheme – enhancing pilgrimage destinations with sustainable facilities.

Rural and village tourism – empowering communities as custodians of cultural and natural heritage.

Digital platforms – revamped portals for e-bookings, data analytics, and visitor engagement.

He highlighted that India is prioritizing connectivity and infrastructure, citing:

UDAN scheme for regional air connectivity.

Integrated multi-modal hubs linking rail, road, and air transport.

Last-mile connectivity projects ensuring accessibility to remote and heritage destinations.

“Tourism cannot thrive in isolation. It requires strong linkages with transport, infrastructure, and allied services. By strengthening synergies, tourism is becoming a driver of holistic regional development,” the Minister remarked.

MoUs and New Initiatives Announced

Several strategic partnerships and launches marked the event:

MoU with Netflix to showcase Indian destinations through cinematic storytelling , targeting global audiences with curated travel features.

MoUs with Atithi Foundation and OTAs to promote research, capacity building, visitor feedback systems , and data-driven policy decisions.

Launch of Project Management Information System (PMIS) for real-time monitoring of tourism projects , improving efficiency and transparency.

Release of the 66th edition of the India Tourism Data Compendium , highlighting record growth in international arrivals, domestic travel, and employment generation , with India ranking 20th globally in international tourist arrivals .

Launch of the “Guide to MUDRA Loans for Homestays”, a step-by-step digital handbook for stakeholders applying via the Jan Samarth portal.

Panel Discussions and Thematic Sessions

A high-level panel on transportation and connectivity included senior officials from road, aviation, railways, and shipping ministries. The panel highlighted that seamless multimodal connectivity is the backbone of sustainable tourism, ensuring visitor comfort, reduced congestion, and equitable development.

Thematic sessions showcased:

Mahakumbh 2025 and Statue of Unity as case studies of large-scale destination management.

The role of Destination Management Organizations (DMOs) in creating local governance models.

Deployment of AI, AR/VR, and digital twin technologies to enhance planning, immersive visitor experiences, and predictive management.

A Vision for Viksit Bharat 2047

The World Tourism Day celebration reaffirmed India’s goal to create a green, inclusive, and future-ready tourism sector. The Ministry stressed that communities must not only be participants but also beneficiaries, ensuring that tourism strengthens livelihoods while safeguarding natural and cultural wealth.

As India positions itself on the global stage, tourism is being redefined as a movement for sustainable transformation, integrating innovation, infrastructure, and inclusivity to build a sector that reflects the spirit of a prosperous, self-reliant Viksit Bharat.