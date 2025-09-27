Tragic Collision on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway Claims Five Promising Lives

A horrifying accident on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway claimed the lives of five young individuals early Saturday morning. The group, comprising three women and two men, lost their lives after the speeding Thar SUV they were traveling in hit a divider and overturned repeatedly.

The victims, all in their 20s and 30s, were headed home after an evening at the Ebola Club in Gurugram's Sector 30. Two law students, one the daughter of a judge, an advertising professional, and a graduate student were among the deceased. The sixth occupant, Kapil Sharma, is hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police investigations suggest the vehicle was speeding over 90 kmph. The accident disrupted expressway traffic temporarily. An investigation is underway to establish the role of alcohol consumption in the crash, as CCTV footage confirms high speed at the accident time.

