Left Menu

CBI Nabs PESO Official for Alleged Bribery

CBI has arrested Rajendra Rawat, the joint chief controller of PESO in Navi Mumbai, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 9 lakh. Around Rs 26 lakh in cash was recovered during searches, and the involvement of other officials is under investigation. The operation followed a tip-off.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 21:19 IST
CBI Nabs PESO Official for Alleged Bribery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Rajendra Rawat, the joint chief controller of PESO in Navi Mumbai, on charges of accepting a bribe of Rs 9 lakh, as revealed on Saturday.

Officials conducted searches and recovered approximately Rs 26 lakh in cash, with the involvement of additional officers currently under scrutiny. PESO operates as a governmental department in India focused on hazardous material safety.

Allegations point to Rawat's engagement in corrupt practices alongside private consultants. An operation initiated from a tip-off intercepted a private individual after delivering a package to Rawat's home, confirming delivery of the bribe to his wife. Further investigations revealed more unaccounted cash within Rawat's and his associates' premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes at Vijay's Rally in Tamil Nadu

Tragedy Strikes at Vijay's Rally in Tamil Nadu

 India
2
Telangana Beckons Investors with Lucrative Opportunities in Tourism

Telangana Beckons Investors with Lucrative Opportunities in Tourism

 India
3
Julián Álvarez Shines in Atletico's Derby Triumph

Julián Álvarez Shines in Atletico's Derby Triumph

 Global
4
Speeding Car Collision on Bandra-Worli Sea Link Leaves Two Injured

Speeding Car Collision on Bandra-Worli Sea Link Leaves Two Injured

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025