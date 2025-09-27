CBI Nabs PESO Official for Alleged Bribery

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Rajendra Rawat, the joint chief controller of PESO in Navi Mumbai, on charges of accepting a bribe of Rs 9 lakh, as revealed on Saturday.

Officials conducted searches and recovered approximately Rs 26 lakh in cash, with the involvement of additional officers currently under scrutiny. PESO operates as a governmental department in India focused on hazardous material safety.

Allegations point to Rawat's engagement in corrupt practices alongside private consultants. An operation initiated from a tip-off intercepted a private individual after delivering a package to Rawat's home, confirming delivery of the bribe to his wife. Further investigations revealed more unaccounted cash within Rawat's and his associates' premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)