NATO Strengthens Surveillance in Baltic Sea

Following recent drone incidents in Denmark, NATO has decided to increase its vigilance in the Baltic Sea region. This move involves the deployment of new multi-domain assets, according to the organization's statement on Saturday.

The alliance specified that the enhancements will involve advanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance platforms, underscoring their commitment to addressing security concerns.

An air-defense frigate will also be part of the newly deployed resources, indicating NATO's strategic and robust response to emerging threats in the area.