Tragedy Strikes: Brotherly Bond Severs Amidst Drunken Brawl
A tragic incident occurred when Ravi Saini allegedly strangled his brother Monu to death during a drunken dispute in Pahadi Darwaza locality. Following the altercation, Monu was declared dead at the hospital. Ravi was arrested and police investigations are ongoing.
In a shocking incident, a man is accused of killing his younger brother following an alcohol-fueled altercation. The local police on Saturday reported the tragedy stemming from a heated conflict between the two siblings.
According to Dhampur Circle Officer Abhay Kumar Pandey, the incident transpired on Friday night in Pahadi Darwaza locality. Ravi Saini, in a fit of rage, allegedly strangled his 26-year-old brother Monu after a quarrel erupted post alcohol consumption.
Following the distressing turn of events, family members rushed Monu to the hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival. The police have apprehended Ravi, and the investigation continues as authorities await the post-mortem results.
(With inputs from agencies.)
