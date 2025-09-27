India's Firm Stand Against Terrorism at UNGA
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the UN General Assembly, highlighting India's persistent fight against terrorism, especially from Pakistan, labeled as a terrorism epicenter. He condemned Pakistan's actions, citing the Pahalgam attack, and emphasized India's right to self-defense.
In a powerful address at the UN General Assembly, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the enduring struggle against terrorism, with emphasis on a neighbor implicated in global terror activities.
Jaishankar pointed to Pakistan, underscoring the recent Pahalgam attack as an example of its cross-border terrorism. His statements drew applause from assembly attendees, emphasizing the prevalence of Pakistan in the UN's terrorist listings.
He reinforced India's stance on combating terror through initiatives like 'Operation Sindoor' and warned nations supporting such activities of potential repercussions. The message was clear: India's resolve against terrorism remains unwavering.
