Left Menu

Punjab's Farmers Turn to Centre for Relief, Amid Trust Issues with State Government

Union Minister B L Verma claims that Punjab's farmers no longer trust the state government, urging for direct compensation from the Centre for flood damages. Despite a promised Rs 1,600 crore relief package, tensions rise as state officials criticize delays and perceived neglect from the central government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-09-2025 00:17 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 00:17 IST
Punjab's Farmers Turn to Centre for Relief, Amid Trust Issues with State Government
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister B L Verma, on a visit to flood-affected regions in Gurdaspur, Punjab, stated that the farmers have lost confidence in the AAP government and are seeking direct compensation for the damages incurred due to recent floods.

Amid concerns over when the Centre will release the promised Rs 1,600 crore relief package, Verma assured that the funds would be directly transferred to the farmers rather than funneled through the state government. This statement follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's earlier visit when he announced additional financial aid for Punjab.

The Punjab government has expressed frustration over the delay in fund disbursement, with Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema condemning the Union government's inaction and highlighting the disconnect between the Centre and the state regarding the flood relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Global Commitment: Jaishankar's Assertive Stance at UNGA

India's Global Commitment: Jaishankar's Assertive Stance at UNGA

 Global
2
Tragedy in Nuh: Pond Claims Four Lives Amid Routine Chores

Tragedy in Nuh: Pond Claims Four Lives Amid Routine Chores

 India
3
India's Stand against Terrorism at UNGA: A Call for Global Accountability

India's Stand against Terrorism at UNGA: A Call for Global Accountability

 Global
4
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's Stellar Performance Propels South Africa to Victory

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's Stellar Performance Propels South Africa to Vict...

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025