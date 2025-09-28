Punjab's Farmers Turn to Centre for Relief, Amid Trust Issues with State Government
Union Minister B L Verma claims that Punjab's farmers no longer trust the state government, urging for direct compensation from the Centre for flood damages. Despite a promised Rs 1,600 crore relief package, tensions rise as state officials criticize delays and perceived neglect from the central government.
Union Minister B L Verma, on a visit to flood-affected regions in Gurdaspur, Punjab, stated that the farmers have lost confidence in the AAP government and are seeking direct compensation for the damages incurred due to recent floods.
Amid concerns over when the Centre will release the promised Rs 1,600 crore relief package, Verma assured that the funds would be directly transferred to the farmers rather than funneled through the state government. This statement follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's earlier visit when he announced additional financial aid for Punjab.
The Punjab government has expressed frustration over the delay in fund disbursement, with Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema condemning the Union government's inaction and highlighting the disconnect between the Centre and the state regarding the flood relief efforts.
