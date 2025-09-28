Trump Orders Troops to Portland Amid Rising Tensions

President Donald Trump announced plans to deploy U.S. military troops to Portland, Oregon, to protect federal immigration facilities from "domestic terrorists," raising concerns among local officials. Trump authorized the full use of force against threats, sparking memories of previous federal interventions.

Portland Mayor Keith Wilson and Oregon Governor Tina Kotek firmly opposed the move, emphasizing decreases in violent crime and questioning Trump's assertion of threats. Kotek communicated with Trump and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem to urge reconsideration, while Senator Ron Wyden criticized the President's strategy.

Tensions between Trump's administration and Democrat-led cities continue to flare, especially over immigration crackdowns. While Trump attributes crime to groups like Antifa, law enforcement data disputes such links. The President's actions have prompted significant debate over the appropriateness and motivations of military deployments in domestic affairs.