Exotic Wildlife Species Rescued at RGIA
Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport arrested a passenger and rescued several exotic wildlife species, including a Monitor Lizard and Iguanas, which were concealed in baggage. The passenger was intercepted arriving from Bangkok and the wildlife was deported back.
Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport have made a significant arrest involving a passenger arriving from Bangkok, who attempted to smuggle exotic wildlife species.
The somewhat unusual discovery was made on September 27, when officials intercepted the passenger's baggage and found concealed wildlife.
A rescued Monitor Lizard, a two-headed red ear slider turtle, and sixteen Iguanas, which are protected under wildlife protection laws, were sent back to Bangkok. The passenger was subsequently arrested, officials stated on Sunday.
