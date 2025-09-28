Left Menu

Exotic Wildlife Species Rescued at RGIA

Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport arrested a passenger and rescued several exotic wildlife species, including a Monitor Lizard and Iguanas, which were concealed in baggage. The passenger was intercepted arriving from Bangkok and the wildlife was deported back.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-09-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 12:11 IST
Exotic Wildlife Species Rescued at RGIA
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport have made a significant arrest involving a passenger arriving from Bangkok, who attempted to smuggle exotic wildlife species.

The somewhat unusual discovery was made on September 27, when officials intercepted the passenger's baggage and found concealed wildlife.

A rescued Monitor Lizard, a two-headed red ear slider turtle, and sixteen Iguanas, which are protected under wildlife protection laws, were sent back to Bangkok. The passenger was subsequently arrested, officials stated on Sunday.

TRENDING

1
India vs Pakistan: A Historic Clash in Asia Cup 2025 Final

India vs Pakistan: A Historic Clash in Asia Cup 2025 Final

 India
2
Uttar Pradesh Aims to Become India's E-Commerce Powerhouse

Uttar Pradesh Aims to Become India's E-Commerce Powerhouse

 Global
3
IAEA Assures: Uranium Reserves Secure for the Century

IAEA Assures: Uranium Reserves Secure for the Century

 Russia
4
Russia and Belarus Reinstated in the International Paralympic Community

Russia and Belarus Reinstated in the International Paralympic Community

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025