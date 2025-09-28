Exotic Wildlife Species Rescued at RGIA

Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport have made a significant arrest involving a passenger arriving from Bangkok, who attempted to smuggle exotic wildlife species.

The somewhat unusual discovery was made on September 27, when officials intercepted the passenger's baggage and found concealed wildlife.

A rescued Monitor Lizard, a two-headed red ear slider turtle, and sixteen Iguanas, which are protected under wildlife protection laws, were sent back to Bangkok. The passenger was subsequently arrested, officials stated on Sunday.