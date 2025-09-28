Left Menu

Russia and Belarus Reinstated in the International Paralympic Community

The International Paralympic Committee reinstated Russia and Belarus as full members after lifting their partial suspensions. These countries were banned post-Ukraine invasion but were allowed to compete as neutrals at the Paris Paralympics. The decision underscores the commitment to athletes' rights, irrespective of political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 12:35 IST
Russia and Belarus Reinstated in the International Paralympic Community
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia and Belarus have been reinstated as full members of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC). This reinstatement followed a critical vote at the IPC General Assembly in Seoul, marking the end of their partial suspensions.

The suspension came after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. However, the IPC permitted the two nations to participate as neutrals in last year's Paris Paralympic Games, albeit without national flags or anthems. The countries' reintegration reflects the IPC's commitment to preserving athletes' rights amidst geopolitical tensions.

The decision met mixed reactions, with the International Olympic Committee maintaining its stance on Russian and Belarusian athletes competing without national symbols. The vote saw significant opposition, but ultimately, majority support led to lifting not only full suspensions but also partial ones, emphasizing a unified Paralympic movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Tensions Flare: Palestinian Ambassador Criticizes Netanyahu's UN Address

Diplomatic Tensions Flare: Palestinian Ambassador Criticizes Netanyahu's UN ...

 India
2
Shashi Tharoor Calls for Stricter Protocols After Deadly Tamil Nadu Stampede

Shashi Tharoor Calls for Stricter Protocols After Deadly Tamil Nadu Stampede

 India
3
Tragic Stampede in Karur: Calls for Independent Probe Intensify

Tragic Stampede in Karur: Calls for Independent Probe Intensify

 India
4
Vietnam Braces for Impact: Typhoon Bualoi Approaches

Vietnam Braces for Impact: Typhoon Bualoi Approaches

 Vietnam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025