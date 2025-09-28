Russia and Belarus Reinstated in the International Paralympic Community

Russia and Belarus have been reinstated as full members of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC). This reinstatement followed a critical vote at the IPC General Assembly in Seoul, marking the end of their partial suspensions.

The suspension came after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. However, the IPC permitted the two nations to participate as neutrals in last year's Paris Paralympic Games, albeit without national flags or anthems. The countries' reintegration reflects the IPC's commitment to preserving athletes' rights amidst geopolitical tensions.

The decision met mixed reactions, with the International Olympic Committee maintaining its stance on Russian and Belarusian athletes competing without national symbols. The vote saw significant opposition, but ultimately, majority support led to lifting not only full suspensions but also partial ones, emphasizing a unified Paralympic movement.

