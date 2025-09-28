Left Menu

Court Order Stops Controversial Effigy Burning in Indore

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has prohibited the burning of effigies, including that of Sonam Raghuvanshi, during Dussehra in Indore. Sonam is accused of her husband's murder. The court's decision, prompted by a petition from Sonam's mother, emphasizes respecting fundamental rights and maintaining familial dignity.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued a directive to halt the effigy burning of Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of conspiring in her husband's murder, during Indore's Dussehra festival. This decision was in response to a petition by Sonam's mother, who argued that such actions violate constitutional rights.

Justice Pranay Verma's order emphasized that effigy burning infringes upon Articles 14 and 21 of the Indian Constitution, which protect citizens' rights to equality and personal liberty. The court underscored that even individuals accused of crimes deserve their fundamental rights.

The controversial effigy was planned by 'Paurush,' a local organization aiming to symbolize the destruction of negative qualities. However, with the court's intervention, the group's actions were deemed unacceptable in a democratic society. The authorities have been instructed to prevent such acts of public humiliation.

