Assam Leads India's Battle Against Child Marriage: A Sharp Decline
Assam has achieved a remarkable reduction in child marriage rates, significantly surpassing the national average. Legal action and awareness campaigns have been pivotal in this progress. The findings were part of a report released by NGO Just Rights for Children, highlighting Assam's comprehensive approach to combat child marriage.
- Country:
- India
Assam has emerged as a frontrunner in the national effort to eradicate child marriage, reporting the steepest decline compared to other states, according to a recent survey. The intensive legal action and robust awareness campaigns led by the state government are credited for this positive outcome.
The report, titled 'Tipping Point to Zero: Evidence Towards a Child Marriage Free India', was unveiled during a side event at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. It noted an 84% decline in child marriages among girls and a 91% drop among boys in Assam over three years.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the government's zero-tolerance policy and coordinated efforts involving legal deterrence. The findings further highlighted a strong public awareness facilitated through NGOs and media as pivotal in combating this social issue.
ALSO READ
Won’t allow politics over death of singer Zubeen Garg: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Wrote to Gauhati HC to set up judicial panel to ensure transparency in police probe into singer Zubeen Garg's death: Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Sameer Wankhede Takes Legal Action Against Bollywood Giants Over Defamatory Series
Tragedy Under Torrential Skies: Electrocution Deaths in Kolkata Spur Legal Action
Global Court's Climate Opinion Sparks Legal Action Debate in New Delhi