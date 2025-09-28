Delhi Crime Network Crackdown: Six Arrested in Arms Trafficking Bust

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have apprehended six individuals involved with the notorious Kala Jathedi gang. Those arrested include Rohit alias Bachi, Satnarain, Raj Rahul, Ravinder alias Dhilu, Sahil, and a key weapon supplier, Sahdev alias Dev.

The operation, which unfolded during the night of September 9-10, led to the recovery of multiple illegal firearms and live cartridges. The arrests unveiled an elaborate network supporting gang activities across Delhi and Haryana, with suspects deeply entrenched in arms supply and protection rackets.

The police action also uncovered a financial operation in Adarsh Nagar, Delhi, utilized by Rohit to mask his criminal dealings. Surveillance and tactical intervention culminated in apprehensions near the Noida-Delhi border on September 14, shedding light on their organized criminal endeavors.