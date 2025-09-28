Left Menu

Delhi Crime Network Crackdown: Six Arrested in Arms Trafficking Bust

Delhi Police have arrested six individuals linked to the Kala Jathedi gang, recovering illegal firearms and live cartridges. Among the apprehended is a notable arms supplier, Sahdev. Rohit, a key gang member with a criminal history, and associates were detained, revealing operations in arms supply and protection rackets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 13:41 IST
Delhi Crime Network Crackdown: Six Arrested in Arms Trafficking Bust
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have apprehended six individuals involved with the notorious Kala Jathedi gang. Those arrested include Rohit alias Bachi, Satnarain, Raj Rahul, Ravinder alias Dhilu, Sahil, and a key weapon supplier, Sahdev alias Dev.

The operation, which unfolded during the night of September 9-10, led to the recovery of multiple illegal firearms and live cartridges. The arrests unveiled an elaborate network supporting gang activities across Delhi and Haryana, with suspects deeply entrenched in arms supply and protection rackets.

The police action also uncovered a financial operation in Adarsh Nagar, Delhi, utilized by Rohit to mask his criminal dealings. Surveillance and tactical intervention culminated in apprehensions near the Noida-Delhi border on September 14, shedding light on their organized criminal endeavors.

TRENDING

1
Shashi Tharoor Calls for Stricter Protocols After Deadly Tamil Nadu Stampede

Shashi Tharoor Calls for Stricter Protocols After Deadly Tamil Nadu Stampede

 India
2
Tragic Stampede in Karur: Calls for Independent Probe Intensify

Tragic Stampede in Karur: Calls for Independent Probe Intensify

 India
3
Vietnam Braces for Impact: Typhoon Bualoi Approaches

Vietnam Braces for Impact: Typhoon Bualoi Approaches

 Vietnam
4
Maharashtra's Swift Relief Efforts for Flooded Farmers & Political Strategy

Maharashtra's Swift Relief Efforts for Flooded Farmers & Political Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025