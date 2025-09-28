Left Menu

Fateful Encounter: Police Neutralize Four Dacoits in Assam

Police in Assam's Goalpara district neutralized a notorious criminal gang following a deadly encounter. Armed with vital intelligence, law enforcement set checkpoints to thwart the gang's criminal activities. The gunfight resulted in the death of four dacoits, with weapons and communication devices recovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-09-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 13:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant breakthrough against crime, Assam's Goalpara district police neutralized four dacoits in an encounter on Sunday. Senior police official Nabaneet Mahanta reported the operation followed a series of offensives against criminal forces in the Ghiladubi area along the inter-state border.

Police were responding to credible intelligence suggesting the gang intended to conduct kidnappings or other nefarious activities. The criminals clashed with law enforcement when they attempted to evade a police checkpoint, resulting in a gunfight.

The outlaws sustained serious injuries and were declared dead at the hospital. Police recovered a cache of weapons and communication devices from the scene, continuing their efforts to dismantle the wider criminal network.

