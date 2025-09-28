Fateful Encounter: Police Neutralize Four Dacoits in Assam
Police in Assam's Goalpara district neutralized a notorious criminal gang following a deadly encounter. Armed with vital intelligence, law enforcement set checkpoints to thwart the gang's criminal activities. The gunfight resulted in the death of four dacoits, with weapons and communication devices recovered.
In a significant breakthrough against crime, Assam's Goalpara district police neutralized four dacoits in an encounter on Sunday. Senior police official Nabaneet Mahanta reported the operation followed a series of offensives against criminal forces in the Ghiladubi area along the inter-state border.
Police were responding to credible intelligence suggesting the gang intended to conduct kidnappings or other nefarious activities. The criminals clashed with law enforcement when they attempted to evade a police checkpoint, resulting in a gunfight.
The outlaws sustained serious injuries and were declared dead at the hospital. Police recovered a cache of weapons and communication devices from the scene, continuing their efforts to dismantle the wider criminal network.
