Fateful Encounter: Police Neutralize Four Dacoits in Assam

In a significant breakthrough against crime, Assam's Goalpara district police neutralized four dacoits in an encounter on Sunday. Senior police official Nabaneet Mahanta reported the operation followed a series of offensives against criminal forces in the Ghiladubi area along the inter-state border.

Police were responding to credible intelligence suggesting the gang intended to conduct kidnappings or other nefarious activities. The criminals clashed with law enforcement when they attempted to evade a police checkpoint, resulting in a gunfight.

The outlaws sustained serious injuries and were declared dead at the hospital. Police recovered a cache of weapons and communication devices from the scene, continuing their efforts to dismantle the wider criminal network.