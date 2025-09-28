Left Menu

Delhi Schools Targeted with Hoax Bomb Threats

Two schools in Delhi, CRPF Public School in Dwarka and a Sarvodaya Vidyalaya near Qutub Minar, received bomb threat emails on a Sunday morning. The threats were later confirmed as hoaxes by Delhi Fire Services after thorough inspections revealed no suspicious items.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 15:09 IST
In a tense morning for two Delhi schools, bomb threat emails were received, prompting an immediate response from emergency services. The targeted institutions included CRPF Public School in Dwarka and a Sarvodaya Vidyalaya near Qutub Minar.

Authorities acted swiftly, dispatching police, fire personnel, and bomb disposal teams to thoroughly inspect the premises. The coordinated operation aimed to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Following comprehensive searches, officials declared the threats a hoax, with no suspicious items being discovered at either location. The incident highlights ongoing challenges in maintaining school security.

