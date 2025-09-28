Delhi Schools Targeted with Hoax Bomb Threats

In a tense morning for two Delhi schools, bomb threat emails were received, prompting an immediate response from emergency services. The targeted institutions included CRPF Public School in Dwarka and a Sarvodaya Vidyalaya near Qutub Minar.

Authorities acted swiftly, dispatching police, fire personnel, and bomb disposal teams to thoroughly inspect the premises. The coordinated operation aimed to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Following comprehensive searches, officials declared the threats a hoax, with no suspicious items being discovered at either location. The incident highlights ongoing challenges in maintaining school security.

