High-Ranking Official Tang Renjian Sentenced in Major Corruption Crackdown

Tang Renjian, former Chinese Minister of Agriculture, was sentenced to death with reprieve for accepting over $37 million in bribes. He was expelled from the Communist Party following a swift anti-corruption investigation by President Xi Jinping's administration, highlighting ongoing crackdowns on corruption in China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 15:13 IST
Tang Renjian, the ex-Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China, has been condemned to death with a reprieve by a court in Jilin for bribery, as per state news outlet Xinhua.

Tang amassed bribes exceeding 268 million yuan ($37.6 million) throughout his career from 2007 to 2024, Xinhua reports. The verdict from Changchun Intermediate People's Court included a two-year suspension owing to his confession.

Investigations against Tang, expelled from China's Communist Party in November 2024, followed a crackdown by the anti-corruption watchdog under President Xi Jinping, with precedents in recent probes against other high-ranking officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

