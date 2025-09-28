Tragedy Strikes as Son Beats Mother to Death Over Alcohol

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, a man has allegedly killed his 55-year-old mother over a financial dispute involving alcohol consumption.

The altercation occurred on Saturday night at Nirbhaypuram Colony. Akshay asked his mother, Asha Devi, for money to buy alcohol. Upon her refusal and his demand for her to sell her jewelry, tensions escalated.

The situation turned violent, culminating in Akshay allegedly slamming his mother's head against a wall. Despite swift police intervention and medical attention, she succumbed to her injuries. The police continue their investigation into the case.