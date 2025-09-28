Delhi Court Chronicles: Godman’s Arrest Unveils Web of Deceit

Delhi's legal landscape echoed with revelations of Chaitanyananda Saraswati's misconduct, as he was presented before a court on allegations of sexual harassment involving 17 female students. The police, aiming for an extensive investigation, sought a five-day custody of the godman who was detained in Agra.

Saraswati's arrest was not just a tale of misdeeds but also financial intrigue. Authorities discovered that the 62-year-old had misappropriated funds amounting to Rs 8 crore, scattered across various accounts and deposits. These funds, now frozen, showcase a pattern of deceitful financial maneuvers by the former head of a management institute.

The godman's deceit extended to forging credentials, as found in fake visiting cards hinting at links with notable international organizations. This unraveling saga raises broader concerns about unchecked practices within legal and financial frameworks.