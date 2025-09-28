Left Menu

Delhi Court Chronicles: Godman’s Arrest Unveils Web of Deceit

Chaitanyananda Saraswati, a self-styled godman, faces judicial scrutiny for allegedly harassing 17 women at a Delhi institute. Arrested in Agra, he was produced before the court with police seeking custody. Investigations reveal misused bank accounts, forged documents, and deceitful practices linked to him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 16:07 IST
Delhi Court Chronicles: Godman’s Arrest Unveils Web of Deceit
Chaitanyananda Saraswati
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's legal landscape echoed with revelations of Chaitanyananda Saraswati's misconduct, as he was presented before a court on allegations of sexual harassment involving 17 female students. The police, aiming for an extensive investigation, sought a five-day custody of the godman who was detained in Agra.

Saraswati's arrest was not just a tale of misdeeds but also financial intrigue. Authorities discovered that the 62-year-old had misappropriated funds amounting to Rs 8 crore, scattered across various accounts and deposits. These funds, now frozen, showcase a pattern of deceitful financial maneuvers by the former head of a management institute.

The godman's deceit extended to forging credentials, as found in fake visiting cards hinting at links with notable international organizations. This unraveling saga raises broader concerns about unchecked practices within legal and financial frameworks.

TRENDING

1
World Records Shatter at New Delhi Para Athletics Championships

World Records Shatter at New Delhi Para Athletics Championships

 India
2
ISPL Season 3 Set to Dazzle with Expanded Teams and Star Owners

ISPL Season 3 Set to Dazzle with Expanded Teams and Star Owners

 India
3
Police Crackdown on Illegal Liquor Trade in Jharkhand

Police Crackdown on Illegal Liquor Trade in Jharkhand

 India
4
Nations Celebrates GST 2.0: Communities Embrace Tax Reforms

Nations Celebrates GST 2.0: Communities Embrace Tax Reforms

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025