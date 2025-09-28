Left Menu

Bengaluru Police Thwart Heist, Arrest Eight in Daring Swift Operation

Police arrested eight robbers, recovering Rs 1.1 crore from an areca nut trader in Bengaluru. The suspects posed as policemen, attacked the victims, and stole the money. Police acted quickly, apprehending the offenders and rescuing the hostages. The culprits face multiple charges, with the investigation ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-09-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 17:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable operation, Bengaluru police successfully apprehended eight robbers and recovered Rs 1.1 crore stolen from an areca nut trader, authorities confirmed. The incident unfolded when Motaram and his wife, Laxmi Devi from Rajasthan, were accosted by two strangers posing as police officers while attempting to hand over money to Hemant in Hulimavu.

Posing as law enforcement, the suspects began filming the scene under the pretext of an investigation. When challenged, the individuals assaulted the couple and Hemant, and tried to seize the money bags. Despite managing a daring escape, the victims were cornered, and eventually overpowered by the assailants, who held them captive demanding more money.

Following the victim's report, the police conducted a rapid response operation. Within minutes, officers arrested the perpetrators, recovered the stolen cash, and ensured the safety of the victims. Those arrested include individuals already facing other serious charges. The case, now under further investigation, highlights the swift efficiency of local police.

