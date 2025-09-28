Left Menu

Hamas Loses Contact with Hostages Amid Israeli Operations

Hamas' armed wing announced losing contact with two hostages, Matan Angrest and Omri Miran, during Israeli operations in Gaza City. The al-Qassam Brigades requested a 24-hour pause of Israeli air sorties to safely relocate the hostages, highlighting the escalating risks in the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 18:19 IST
Hamas Loses Contact with Hostages Amid Israeli Operations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent development, Hamas' military wing reported losing contact with hostages Matan Angrest and Omri Miran amidst Israeli operations in Gaza City neighborhoods. The tense atmosphere intensifies as both sides navigate through a complex and dangerous landscape.

The al-Qassam Brigades released a statement urgently demanding Israel halt its air sorties for a 24-hour period starting Sunday at 6:00 p.m. The initiative aimed to mitigate risks and allow the safe transfer of the hostages away from military action zones.

The situation underscores the volatile nature of ongoing hostilities, with diplomatic and humanitarian implications as efforts to protect civilian lives continue to be a central concern.

