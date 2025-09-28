Global Unrest: Crises from India to Colombia

In the wake of a tragic stampede in Tamil Nadu, Indian authorities have filed criminal charges against leaders of actor-politician Vijay's party. The incident, resulting in 39 fatalities including children, occurred at a campaign rally for his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party.

Meanwhile, Poland has restricted airspace near Lublin and Rzeszow due to emergent military activities, heightening tensions amid Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine. Polish forces have been mobilized to safeguard national airspace following Russian assaults on Ukrainian territory.

In South America, Colombian President Gustavo Petro faced diplomatic strains with the US after his visa was revoked. The US decision came after Petro publicly criticized Israel over actions in Gaza, leading to accusations of international law violations by Washington.

